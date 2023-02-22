Black History Month commemorates important people and events in Black history. While exploration of notable figures focuses on individuals from past eras, plenty of Black men and women are currently making a difference and setting positive examples in various arenas.
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris is not only the first Black Vice President of the United States, she is the first South Asian American and first woman to hold the office. She also was the first Black American to serve as California’s Attorney General. Harris attended an historically Black college, Howard University, and also is a member of the oldest Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams is no stranger to success. Williams was ranked world No. 1 in tennis for 300 weeks over the course of her career. She holds the record for most Open-era titles. Williams often is characterized as the greatest tennis player of all time.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Dwayne Johnson, also known by his wrestling name The Rock, is an American and Canadian actor, producer, and mostly retired professional wrestler signed with the WWE. In addition to his successful entertainment career, Johnson founded a charity that helps at-risk and terminally ill children.
Oprah Winfrey
The media mogul is so influential she has been called ‘Queen of all Media.’ Despite a difficult childhood, Winfrey went on to host a long-running talk show, start a magazine, television network, and also spearheads various philanthropic efforts.
Michael Jordan
Nicknamed ‘His Airness,’ Michael Jordan was a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. His dunks were impressive, and it seemed as though he could fly during games. Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls for 12 years, earning many accolades and product endorsements. Jordan has since thrived as a businessman off the court and is the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets.
Rosalind Brewer
When Rosalind Brewer stepped into her role as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, she became the only woman leading a Fortune 500 firm, and just the third Black woman in history to serve as a Fortune 500 CEO. She previously served as Starbuck’s COO.
Aaron Judge
New York Yankee and home run champion Aaron Judge made history in the 2022 season by hitting an American League record 62 home runs. Judge, who was adopted as a baby, does not know who is biological parents are, but he has stated that he is biracial, although his exact ethnicity is unknown.
Kizzmekia Corbett
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is a viral immunologist and research fellow in the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She served as a lead scientist on the team that developed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. That vaccine helped save countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black History Month is a chance to learn about influential Black figures, including those who are making a difference today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.