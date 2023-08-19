Town Crier
• The Piney Grove Cemetery Committee will have its annual meeting Friday August 18th, 2023 at the cemetery. The meeting will start at noon.
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a “Donut Saturday” at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Nicky Hughes discussing the “Dueling Grounds Held at the Sanford Duncan Inn”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Michael Higgs, Cave Hill Cemetery Historian, discussing the “History of Cave Hill Cemetery of Louisville”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
• The Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board will meet at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 23rd, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St.
• The Farm Bureau Federation will be holding its Annual Hopkins County Meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Ballard Convention Center. The event will discuss everything Farm Bureau is involved in besides insurance. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased from the Farm Bureau offices on Center Street or Nebo Road.
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a “Donut Saturday” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Todd Carr discussing a “Civil War Soldier, Logan Belt, who fought on both sides”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
• The Capt. John Metcalfe Chapter of the “Sons of the American Revolution” will hold its next meeting at 6pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Country Cupboard in Madisonville. The citizens of Hopkins County and the region are invited to attend the meeting. The program will feature a presentation from Dr. Carolyn Dupont, professor of history at Eastern Kentucky University, on the history of the Electoral College in the United States. Guests are welcome to purchase their meals beginning at 6:00pm and join members of the chapter in dining, or attend the presentation which will begin at 6:30pm.
• There will be a free concert at West Dawson, located at 3420 Huddleston Loop Rd. Dawson Springs, KY the first Friday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. Each event with prayer, pledge of allegiance, open mic followed by a featured recording artist or group. Bluegrass, Country, Folk or Gospel something for everyone.
• The Dawson Springs Historic Preservation Commission meets the first Tuesday of each month at 4pm at the Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center. The July meeting has been cancelled due to the Fourth of July holiday. Questions may be directed to Peggy Furgerson at furgersonp@gmail.com.
• Young at Heart meets at the Madisonville First Baptist Church the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Use Noel Ave. entrance. Lunch is $7.00 followed by things going on in our area, a speaker or entertainment and day trips occasionally. For all ages. Come and join with us.
• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The ten partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431.
• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior
• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.
