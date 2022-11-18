No one gets to choose their heritage. No one gets to choose the nation or tribe into which they are born. No one gets to choose the influences that form the way we first learn to view the world. No one gets to choose their history.
What we do get to choose is how we look at our heritage. We can decide to respect, disrespect, support, or undermine our nation or tribe. As we move into adulthood and mature as human beings, we can begin to change our view of the world by looking at it with critical and wisdom seeking eyes. Finally, we can choose which parts of our history to emphasize and which parts to suppress. None of these decisions changes the facts or the past, but our heritage, nation, first influences and history certainly bend our view of them.
It is no surprise then, that people of different ethnicities born at the same time and in the same place have very different views of what happened in the past. It is that history that led to our arrival here with so much difference built into us. It is that same history that gives us much in common and, in our case, makes the emphasizing of differences not only possible (as opposed to Russia or China), but turns it into a strength.
According to some there is much to criticize about the early English settlers in North America. What we cannot escape is the influence that they had on the development of thought that led to our founding documents about 150 years later.
In 1609 a group of Puritans left England and settled in Leybieirjf, Holland to escape religious persecution. Ten years later they received a charter to settle in Virginia. Before they left in 1620, John Robinson, one of their leaders who stayed behind wrote them a letter of advice. One can see in the last paragraph of this letter the seeds of the Mayflower Compact of a few years later. There is also here some words that resonate today concerning how we choose our civil leadership and the qualities we should look for in them.
“Lastly, whereas you are to become a body politic, using among yourselves civil government, and are not furnished with any persons of special eminence above the rest, to be chosen by you into office of government, let your wisdom and godliness appear, not only in choosing such persons as do entirely love, and will diligently promote, the common good, but also yielding unto them the ordinances of their persons, but God’s ordinance for your good; nor being like unto the foolish multitude, who more honor the gay coat than either the virtuous mind of the man or glorious ordinance of the Lord. But you know better things; that the image of the Lord’s power and authority which the magistrate bears is honorable in all persons, be they ever so mean [average].”
We can see here the roots of some of the important features of American society: Self-determination of leaders (as opposed to inherited rights of leadership), equality, none are above the law, and seeking the good of the nation rather than only its leaders.
There has been, of late, some movement away from studying these early documents because their worldview has come under criticism. Some of them have been reinterpreted and viewed in the harshest of light, which is our prerogative. But that does not change their massive influence on the identity of this nation. Some choose to ignore them. But in throwing them out, we are also in danger of missing those very things that have given us the consciousness, freedom, and ability to criticize them.
Part of being thankful is to have a mindset that seeks to see the good wherever it can be found. When we are looking at other human beings, the good that we find will also be accompanied by things that are not so good. We all have our prejudices and blind spots. We are all also capable of a great deal of good and encouragement to others around us. The things that we do and say around the Thanksgiving table will live in the lives of our children and grandchildren long after we are gone. (Older people know this is true because they remember these meals from childhood.)
Approaching history with a mindset of thankfulness does not mean that we gloss over the negative. It may mean the opposite. Thankfulness is not the naive. It acknowledges weakness and fault and seeks to understand in ways that move us forward together. Be thankful for those who have gone before and who overcame long odds to survive and leave us a legacy worth preserving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.