Madisonville police chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Wednesday:
• Johnny Lawson was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Earl Eden Broughton was charged on Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Jodie Taylor was charged on Tuesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Corey J. Huff was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Angie G. Rodriguez was charged on Tuesday with identity theft.
• Randall S. Brown was charged on Wednesday with theft by deception — cold checks over $1,000 but under $10,000.
