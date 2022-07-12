Monday night, Hopkins County Central High School’s new principal Michael Zimmer introduced his new Athletic Director Austin Byrum, along with new head softball coach Jack Melton and new head baseball coach Austin Starks.
Coach Starks and Coach Melton both emphasized how eager they both where to turn both programs around like they had been in previous years. Coach Melton has coached Whitesville Trinity for the last six years, along with previous stints at Muhlenberg County and Logan County. Coach Starks has been a assistant coach for the Storm Baseball team for the last eight years and also a former player for Central.
