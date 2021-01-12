Because of press issues which forced earlier than normal deadlines, coverage of Monday night high school basketball games will not appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Messenger.

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Warren Central- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.

