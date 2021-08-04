Foot injury to keep Colts lose All-Pro guard out 5-12 weeks
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts' injury list keeps getting longer — and more baffling.
Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added Tuesday after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy..
There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz's injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw last Thursday while Nelson's, coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot.
Both injuries are another blow for a team that thought it could make a deep postseason run — if it could stay healthy.
The loss of Nelson could be huge.
He didn't miss a start in his first three NFL seasons while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors every year. Nelson is regarded by many as the NFL's most dominant guard and has been a key component in making Indy's offensive line one of the league's best since general manager Chris Ballard traded back three spots and selected Nelson at No. 6 overall pick in 2018.
But after just six practices, the vaunted line — and Indy's depth — is being tested.
Starting center Ryan Kelly suffered a hyperextended left elbow after a collision with running back Marlon Mack on Thursday. Kelly is expected to miss a couple of weeks.
Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January and his projected replacement, two-time All-Pro Eric Fisher, is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in January. Fisher isn't expected to be game-ready until late September or early October.
Julien Davenport, one of two veteran free agents expected to replace Fisher, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard also is out. He hasn't practiced since undergoing ankle surgery in June, though it appears he could be on the field soon.
Review finds women's NCAA Tournament got less than men's
INDIANAPOLIS — From the first practice to the Final Four, the bells and whistles for the women's NCAA Tournament this year lagged way behind those at the men's tourney.
The disparities were put back on the front burner Tuesday in a scathing review by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, a law firm hired to review gender equity issues at NCAA championship events. In page after page, the review goes over the differences big and small. The women's teams in San Antonio received less of several things — including amenities, promotion and even food than the men did in Indianapolis this past March.
Right from the very start when men's tournament organizers announced plans to hold its 68-team event in a central location due to the coronavirus last November, it was another month before those running the women's tournament could make their plan public.
At almost every step after that, the report found, the men's tournament went full speed ahead for well-equipped weight rooms, spacious lounge areas at its hotels and tournament sites while those running the women's event did not have similar resources.
“Those gender inequities were baked into the very fabric of the tournaments and how the tournaments were viewed by the NCAA,” according to the report.
The problems were called out on social media, most notably by Oregon player Sedona Prince whose initial tweet on the topic has now been viewed more than 18 million times.
The firm's deep dive also discovered that COVID-19 testing procedures differed in the two tournament bubble sites, men getting daily rapid polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) while women were required to have just one PCR test a week along with daily antigen testing.
An athlete who participated in the review said the NCAA's different testing protocols “was really telling about how they felt about us as people, like we weren't important enough to have good testing for (COVID-19), which is life threatening”
The firm's report noted it did not think the disparity in testing jeopardized the health of those at either site. “Neverless,” the report said, “antigen tests have lower specificity than PCR tests and thus create a higher likelihood of false positives or inconclusive results.”
The report found many other instances where women got less than the men:
— Areas of escape from hotel life. The NCAA set up a park at a minor league baseball stadium in Indianapolis where teams could unwind outside while options for women in San Antonio were limited until the Sweet 16.
— Food. Men ate from a buffet-style layout at hotels while women were limited to prepackaged meals until the disparity was made public.
— Player gifts. The report found the NCAA spent $125.55 per player on gifts and mementos distributed at the men’s tournament; it spent less than half that ($60.42) for women during the first and second rounds.
The firm found there was less signage and promotion at the women's event in Texas compared with the men in Indianapolis along with a lack of use of the “March Madness” trademark at women's games. The NCAA later said the women's tournament will use “March Madness” going forward.
Kaplan found the problems with the weight room and other disparities between the two event came mainly from a lack of staffing of the women’s tournament and coordination between organizers of the two events.
“When these issues were compounded by the unique challenge of planning and executing a championship amidst a global pandemic," according to the report, "the world took notice."
OVC sues Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville St over exit fees
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.— The Ohio Valley Conference has sued Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, contending they have not paid $1 million exit fees after both schools left the league this year for the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State joined the ASUN on July 1 after announcing their respective departures in January and February. The OVC said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the lawsuit was filed in circuit courts in Franklin County, Kentucky and Calhoun County, Alabama.
The league says the schools have refused to pay exit fees agreed upon by conference members. The statement noted that exit fees are determined by the date of notice and added that both schools made them less than two years before they planned to leave.
OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said both schools benefited from being OVC members and expects them “to do the right thing” by fulfilling contractual obligations. She said league presidents regret filing the suit but called it necessary to enforce payment.
“To decide now that they don’t have to pay the fee not only violates their contract, it is unfair to the OVC’s member institutions, with whom these schools enjoyed long and mutually beneficial relationships,” DeBauche added.
EKU said in a statement that it was aware of the lawsuit and disagreed with the OVC's assertions. It added, “We will articulate the merits of our position in the proper arena.”
Messages left with JSU's athletic department and administration were not immediately returned.
EKU was among the OVC's founding members in 1948; JSU joined in 2003. The league has 10 remaining members.
The OVC said it reminded both schools of the exit fee obligation several months ago. They were ignored, the statement said, until both responded just before leaving that they would not pay the fees. It noted that Samford paid the required fee when it left the league.
The OVC said it has no ill will toward either school but wants both to honor their commitments.
