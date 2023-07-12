Traffic at the intersection of Eastlawn Road/Highway 260 and I-69 in Hanson faced delays on Tuesday after officials say a contractor moving an excavator struck the underside of the interstate overpass with the equipment’s boom, causing damage.
Details on the accident, however, have been hard to come by.
“I don’t have many details on it yet,” said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson, who confirmed that deputies from the HCSO did work the accident. “There were no injuries, so there wasn’t a press release completed. The official report (on the accident) probably won’t be ready for a day or two.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel were on the scene Tuesday afternoon inspecting the bridge, but KYTC had not responded to numerous request for information about damages to the bridge and roadway as of press time.
On Wednesday afternoon traffic both on and under the bridge was proceeding with no limitations or delays. Damage could still be seen on the supports on the bottom of the bridge.
