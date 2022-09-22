Homecoming2 (1).jpg

The King and Queen of the North Hopkins Homecoming Court will be announced tonight during halftime festivities in Madisonville. Members of the 2022 Football Homecoming Court are: In front, from left, Carrie Beth Crouch, Lauren Crick, Chloe Young, Zoe Davis, Alarryia Jones, Amya King and Sierra Rogers; second row, from left, Billie Kate Brotherton, Bryanne Johnson, Katelyn Rodgers and Anna Sampson; third row, from left, Riley Sandidge, Quintin Rodgers, Wyatt Coleman, Ty Wheeler, Destin Cheirs and Tre Carney; and in back, from left, DeJean Harvey, Paul Harris, Thomas Baxter, Markezz Hightower and DeVonte Wilkes.

 Provided

