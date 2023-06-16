This Sunday we celebrate Father’s Day. It began sometime around 1908 or 1910, depending upon the sources one comes across. In 1966 President Lyndon Johnson declared that the third Sunday in June would be a day to remember Fathers. In 1972 President Richard Nixon made it a national holiday.
What does it mean to be a good father? One way to think of it is one who has earned the right and has the ability to deliver those corny one-liners, affectionately called “dad jokes.” One thing is certain- being a father is much more than a biological relationship. Fatherhood is something that does not happen just because one has sired a child. Fatherhood must be learned and earned. The best ones teach the next generation of young men how to be a good father.
Fatherhood is not automatic. It is not easy. It is an honor given by children to men who sacrifice part of themselves in order to make the next generation better. Over the years the image of a good father has changed. The ideal masculinity has changed. Stereotypical roles of men and women in the household have changed. However, the character of a good father has not changed.
Here are a few thoughts on the character of good fathers. First, they are faithful. Faithful to their spiritual and physical responsibilities. Faithful to their spouse. Faithful to their parents and their children. Faithful to their conscience. Good fathers put the needs of their families above their own wants.
In Galatians 5:22-23 there is a list of characteristics called fruit of the Spirit. This is not a bad start to becoming a good father.
Love. Good fathers are good lovers. This includes romantic love, as well as every other sense of the word. Children see how their father treats their mother. Always seeking the best for others is a difficult challenge and is usually not popular, especially with children. Mature love is able to withstand tension and conflict in order to keep a steady course for their children.
Joy. The experience of joy cannot be pursued successfully. Joy sneaks up on us when we have invested our lives in others. Joy happens when we have given pieces of ourselves to others to experience success or demonstrate hard-won lessons.
Peace. Good fathers provide discipline and guidance that make for peace. Peace is the fruit of seeking justice for everyone involved. Pitting one child against another because of indifference, self-seeking, or playing favorites will make for a tumultuous legacy. Good fathers are peace seekers and peace makers.
Patience. My father was one of the most patient men I have ever known. His patience was demonstrated through not feeling the need to correct every mistake I made. Instead, he allowed me to make some mistakes, but kept an eye on the bigger picture. Being patient while learning new skills is difficult for some of us. Allowing children to be involved in helping without jumping in too quickly to finish ourselves is important for teaching confidence and patience to the next generation.
Kindness. Kindness from men is something that is sorely needed at all times and in every place. Kindness is not the same as being nice. Kindness comes into its own when difficult conversations are necessary, or the right words are needed to overcome difficulties in relationships. Kind words when they are not expected become powerful teaching moments.
Goodness. Doing good things and being a good person are basic qualities of good fathers. Habitual goodness teaches children what to look for in others. Goodness on the part of fathers (and mothers) teaches children to recognize when others are not being good. Goodness leads to empathy.
Faithfulness. As mentioned above, faithfulness is the quality that is foundational for all others. One act of faithlessness has the capacity to destroy everything else earned to that point. One can recover, but the scars will remain forever.
Gentleness. There is no reason for fathers to ever be anything but gentle with their children. Wrestling is a requirement, as is the appropriate teaching of toughness and resilience, but these things are close cousins to gentleness.
Self-control. A father who does not exercise self-control will not be able to experience, teach, or execute any of the other qualities, or fruits, on this list.
Good fathers do not provoke their children. They do not discourage them or make them feel less because they struggle from time to time. There is a marked difference in having fun with someone and making fun of them. I see too many fathers who think that by making fun and berating a child they are making them better — not so. They are making them bullies. Good fathers don’t make bullies, they make confident men and women with whom the world is better off.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.