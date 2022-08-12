Hopkins County Central dropped to 0-2 on the season Thursday night when they fell 5-0 to Henderson County on the road.
Storm goalie Trevor Weldon had 14 saves on the night.
Central will get a short break before returning to the pitch on Tuesday night when they will travel to Trigg County. The Wildcats are currently 0-1 on the season.
