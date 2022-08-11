The KHSAA 2nd Region is currently looking for fans who would like to turn their love for basketball into a paying job.
Assigning Secretary Dwaine Crick is currently accepting applications from individuals who would be interested in learning more about the game of basketball, while being paid to officiate games around the region.
For more information, contact Dwaine Crick at dwainecrick@hotmail.com or call him at 270-399-0703.
The 2nd Region covers 15 schools across western Kentucky, including Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Trigg and Union counties.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.