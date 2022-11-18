Middle school basketball action continued this week around the commonwealth, with area teams involved in several games.
On Tuesday night James Madison Middle School faced Muhlenberg North Middle School. The Patriots went winless at home against the Stars, while the Lady Patriots had mixed results on the road in Powderly, losing the 7th grade game 28-25 but taking a 52-34 victory in the 8th grade match-up.
On Thursday it was Browning Springs Middle School’s chance to shine. The Bears gave the Patriots another winless night at home in 7th and 8th grade ball, but across town the Lady Patriots went three-for-three, taking big wins in 6th, 7th and 8th grade.
Next Week’s Middle School Schedule
Nov. 21
BSMS vs Union (Girls Home/Boys Away)
JMMS vs Webster (Girls Home/Boys Away)
SHMS vs Dawson (Girls Home/Boys Away)
West Hopkins Middle School has not provided a schedule of games
