The Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, and LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green are forming a new partnership to improve clinical programs, forge new alliances, and protect critical safety net services in rural Kentucky communities.
One of the biggest community mental health centers in the Commonwealth will be formed by the consolidation of the four nonprofit mental health organizations. The agencies have agreed to a letter of intent, and the investigation phase is almost over.
“This decision has not come lightly; we’ve been working in a partnership for some time and our industry has evolved and we need to do the same to keep up. Our communities are growing and changing- and we want to be here for years to come, and this is an opportunity for us to do that,” said Lisa Wise, with Communicare, Inc.
The health system will provide programs and services in 129 different locations throughout the state, employing over 220 licensed behavioral health clinicians. When completed, they will also provide annual support to over 47,000 people and employ 1,700 people across 35 counties in central, western, and south-central Kentucky.
“We’ll have over 70 programs, we’ll be in over 225 schools, we will provide over 100,000 crisis services and we will serve over 47,000 individuals and families each year,” said Terry Hudspeth with Four Rivers Behavioral Health.
Hudspeth shared the agencies’ budget will be over 181 million which will allow a larger voice with legislators and with the payers.
Although current executives from each of the four agencies will help to shape the partnership, Joe Dan Beavers will serve as the consolidated group’s first CEO. The agencies anticipate that as of July 1, 2023, the consolidation will be complete.
“We’re excited about the consolidation and the opportunity that this brings to our staff and to our communities. We hope that our efforts together will help preserve the safety net and make sure that these vital services are available in rural Kentucky for years to come,” said Beavers.
