The Go Jr Golf Series recently wrapped up in Hopkinsville at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Hopkins County’s young golfers fared well all summer in the series and finished strong.
Boys 8-under
Scott Ralston shot a 10 and was the Tour Champion, Sam Burden shot a 15 and finished third in the tour. Jaxson Crook shot a 21 and was the Tour Runner-Up.
BOYS 9-10
Will Burden shot a 28 and was Tour Champion, Cade Williams shot a 31 and was the first flight winner.
Boys 11-12
Jett Miller shot a 48 and was the Tour Runner-Up.
BOYS 13-15
Max Clayton 85 Tour Runner-Up, Treyson Raymer shot a 45 and was Tour Champion, Tyler Bryan shot a 55, and Jax Miller shot a 58 and finished third in the series.
BOYS 13-15 (18 HOLES)
Max Clayton shot a 85 and was Tour Runner-Up, Jake Witherspoon shot a 91 and was the first flight winner,
BOYS 16-18 (18 HOLES)
Paul Harris shot a 79 and was the first flight winner, Ben Dickerson shot a 80 and was the tour runner up, Addison Whalen shot a 80 and finished third in the tour. Gavin Sheets shot a 82 and was Tour Champion , JT Witherspoon shot a 83.
