The boys tennis team at Madisonville North recognized 5 players on Senior Night that included Nathaniel Crick, Aidan Brummer, Eli Dunn, Lukas Ramey, and Adam Tagg. Each of the players turned in a stellar performance against Lyon County Monday night.
Head coach Bryan Fazenbaker had nothing but the highest praise for his Seniors.
“These young men have all worked very hard this year. A couple of these guys joined the program when they attended our first summer camp in 2017. They have all become fine young men on and off the court. It has been an honor to coach them.”
The Maroons went right to business against the Lyons with veteran and number one player Nate Crick defeating his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Fellow senior Aidan Brummer also got a convincing 8-1 win. Three others in the top 6, junior Braeden Bell, and seniors Dunn and Tagg all had 8-0 victories.
The number one doubles match was a battle as the Maroons’ Bell and Brummer got the hard earned 8-7 win. The Maroons were 2 points from victory at 7-2 and serving when the Lyon’s roared all the way back to knot the score at 7-7. A tiebreaker decided the matter in the Maroons favor. Luke Ramey and Tagg as well as Crick and Dunn added doubles victories.
The Maroons took on regional foe Henderson County on Saturday morning in a match that was cancelled earlier in the season. The Maroons overwhelmed the Colonels 6-3. The home victory avenged a 5-4 loss earlier in the season at Henderson. The top Maroon Nate Crick and the Colonels Mason Bridgeman battled hard at number 1 singles with Crick coming out on top 6-2, 6-3. Bell, Dunn and Tagg each added singles victories for the Maroons. The affair wasn’t determined until the doubles matches concluded. The Colonels top doubles team defeated Brummer and Bell which meant the 2 and 3 doubles matches would settle the matter. Crick and Dunn as well as Ramey and Tagg both won their doubles matches in the Maroons victory.
The Maroons defeated Owensboro Apollo by the same 6-3 margin on Friday night with Brummer, Bell, Dunn and Ramey all notching singles victories. The Maroons took 4 of 6 singles matches and 2 of 3 doubles matches on Madisonville’s home courts. The Maroons are in action tonight at home against Webster County which will be the girls Senior Night.
