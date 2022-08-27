TODAY
Madisonville Classic Cross Country Meet — 8:30 a.m.
Aug. 29
Maroon Soccer vs Storm Soccer — 7 p.m.
Aug. 30
Storm Soccer vs Owensboro Catholic — 7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Storm Soccer at Paducah Tilghman (2A Sectional) — 6 p.m.
Lady Maroons Soccer at Marshall — 7 p.m.
Maroon Soccer at Muhlenberg County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 2
Maroon Football at Crittenden —7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Muhlenberg — 7 p.m.
Sept. 6
Lady Maroons Soccer vs Ohio — 7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Lady Maroon Soccer vs Webster — 5:30 p.m.
Lady Storm at Trigg — 7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Maroon Football vs. Christian —7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Todd Central — 7 p.m.
Sept. 10
Lady Maroons Soccer at Daviess — 11:30 a.m.
Maroon Soccer vs Butler — 4 p.m.
Sept. 12
Lady Storm Soccer at Caldwell — 7 p.m.
Sept. 13
Lady Maroon Soccer vs Bowling Green — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer vs Caldwell — 7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Lady Storm Soccer vs Christian — 6 p.m.
Lady Maroon Soccer at Owensboro Catholic — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Ohio County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Lady Storm at Lyon County — 7 p.m.
Maroon Football at Daviess — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Lyon County — 7 p.m.
Storm Football at Ballard Memorial — 7 p.m.
Sept. 17
Maroon Soccer vs Bullitt East — 10 a.m. (Donley Classic)
Maroon Soccer vs Meade — 7 p.m. (Donley Classic)
Sept. 19
Lady Maroons Soccer at Hopkinsville — 7 p.m.
Lady Storm Soccer at UHA — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer vs Christian County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 20
Maroon Soccer vs Webster — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Apollo — 7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Maroon Soccer vs Owensboro — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Webster — 7 p.m.
Sept. 23
Maroon Football vs Calloway — 7 p.m.
Maroon Soccer vs John Hardin at Elizabethtown — 8 p.m. (Bruin Classic)
Sept. 24
Lady Storm Soccer vs Apollo — 11:30 a.m.
Lady Maroon Soccer vs Lyon County — Noon
Storm Soccer at Owensboro — 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 26
Lady Maroons Soccer at UHA — 7 p.m.
Lady Storm Soccer at Muhlenberg — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Lyon County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 27
Lady Storm Soccer vs Ohio County — 7 p.m.
Maroon Soccer vs Marshall — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Hopkinsville — 7 p.m.
Sept. 29
Lady Maroons Soccer at Owensboro — 7 p.m.
Maroon Soccer vs McCracken County — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer vs Fort Campbell — 7 p.m.
Sept. 30
Maroon Football at Hopkinsville — 7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Logan — 7 p.m.
Oct. 1
Maroon Soccer vs Fort Campbell — 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 7
Maroon Football at Logan — 7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Calloway — 7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Maroon Football vs Hopkins Central — 7 p.m.
Oct. 21
Storm Football at Hopkinsville — 7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Maroon Football at Mayfield — 7 p.m.
Storm Football at McLean County — 7 p.m.
