Thursday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins hosted University Heights Academy and despite a sluggish first half, managed to pull off a 46-45 win.
UHA quickly grabbed the lead in the first quarter and held Madisonville to six points after the Maroons turned the ball over nine times. The Blazers took a 14-6 lead after the first eight. Madisonville battled UHA in the second quarter, but still went into halftime trailing UHA 21-7.
In the second half Madisonville’s Marcus Eaves came alive and scored five straight points that gave the Maroons their first lead of the game. The two teams would trade the lead several times in the third period, with the Maroons holding onto a one point lead at 31-30 headed into the final quarter.
The Maroons stretched their lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter after two quick trips down the court with Marcus Eaves and DeAaron Watkins getting a couple of buckets to grab a five point lead on the Blazers.
Madisonville would go up eight points on the Blazers with about two minutes to go ahead 44-36, but UHA wasn’t done. The Blazers battled back to tie the game at 45 with 26 seconds left on clock.
On the next posession UHA fouled Marcus Eaves with 6.2 seconds. The senior hit one of two from the stripe to take a 46-45 lead. UHA would have one final shot at the end of the game but failed to get it to drop.
“It was a really hard fought game , not the prettiest of games but a gutty win by our guys” said Maroon Assistant Coach Brad Faulk “Quintin Rodgers played some valuable minutes for us tonight, and our team stepped up in the second half defensively to get this win”
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 17 points, with 14 of those coming in the second half. He also collected eight rebounds, and hit five of 11 from the stripe. DaAaron Watkins finished with 11, went four for four at the stripe, and had 10 rebounds.Danye Frazier had eight points, two of four from the line Lajuan McAdoo finished with seven points, and two rebounds Quintin rodgers had two points. and Destin Cheirs had one point from the free throw line.
North Hopkins will host the First United Bank Holiday Classic starting Monday December 19 and will take on North Hardin (5-2) at 7pm
