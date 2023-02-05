On Friday before the Lady Storm varsity game Central held their annual Senior night for the High Voltage dance team, Cheerleaders and Lady Storm Basketball players.
Central started with the High Voltage Dance team. Kortney McVay daughter of Chris and Misty Menser of Mortons Gap. Natalie Nickelson daughter of Jeff and Rhonda Nickelson of Madisonville, Kiyah White daughter of Lance White and Ashley Gibson of Madisonville.
Storm Cheerleaders: Ganesa Arnett daughter of Remona and Greg Arnett of Madisonville. Alyssa Blanchard daughter of John and Deana Blanchard of Nebo. Amelia Collins daughter of Cory and Amanda Collins of Earlington. Gracie Jarvis daughter of Rebekah and Matthew Jarvis of Madisonville. Hannah Laffoon daughter of Nellis Brasher and Bobby Laffoon of Mortons Gap. Haylee Pierce daughter of Gary Pierce of Madisonville.
Lady Storm Basketball Players: Brooklyn Clark daughter of Scott and Angel Clark of Dawson Springs. Cam Gant is the daughter of Raven Jackson and Tony Gant of Madisonville. Lillie Whitaker-Greer is the daughter of Krista and Arian Greer of White Plains. Emile Jones is the daughter of Tonya and Billy Jones of Madisonville. Mery Sutton is the daughter of Lori and Bobby Humphries of Madisonville.
