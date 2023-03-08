Kentucky State Police continue the search for a missing Crofton teenager.
According to a release from KSP Post #2 in Madisonville, 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell remains missing after leaving her home last Wednesday. She was lest seen at approximately 1 a.m. at the Poole Mill Road residence.
Greenwell is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 105 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants with white, red, and black coloring. She was also wearing a gray t-shirt and brown boots with maroon around the ankles.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Greenwell is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313, or toll-free in Kentucky at 1-800-222-5555. You may also contact your local law enforcement agency.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.