He hasn’t quite graduated from high school yet, but Dawson Springs High School senior Gabe Workman has already composed seven pieces of music.
Workman performed his latest composition, Fly (Little Dragon), at the Panther bands’ spring concert on Saturday night. The piece was written for the piano, an instrument he has only recently began playing.
“I have always had at least a minute interest in piano, but that interest was never realized until about five years ago,” he said. “My family has a stand-up Grand Piano in our living room that has long been overdue for several repairs as it is — I believe — over a hundred years old, so my learning was stunted by the mechanics of the piano on which I played.”
The youngest child of Ross and Cynthia Workman has an ear for music.
“As a primarily self-taught pianist, such an obstacle can prove almost detrimental to growth as a musician, “ he continued. “My parents noticed my enthrallment with piano and love for music, so they decided to provide me with a keyboard to help me flourish as a pianist — I have spent countless hours playing this keyboard to the point that I have flattened the cushion in my bench.”
Each of Workman’s compositions have a different theme.
“The motif of Fly (Little Dragon) is essentially finding and pursuing passions and achieving goals that one never thought they could achieve,” said Workman. “When rephrased metaphorically, the composition means to spread your wings and ‘fly’ to greater heights that you never imagined or believed you would reach, placing personal doubt and societal judgement behind you to soar to these heights.”
The title has a separate inspiration.
“The title, Fly (Little Dragon), was inspired by the individual for whom I wrote the piece: my girlfriend, Kayda (Heggen),” he explained.” “The name Kayda in Japanese means ‘little dragon’, which is something Kayda has mentioned that she enjoys about her name.”
“However, this piece is not just another ‘love’ song — the piece is meant to express how I perceive the greatness of her potential and inspire her to flourish as an individual wherever she may find her passions — just as she has inspired me,” he said.
Workman’s performance was an exciting addition to the evening’s program for Jennifer Fox, Director of Bands for the Dawson Springs Independent School District.
“I had heard him play and practice piano along with several of his other original compositions beforehand and thought it would be exciting to have his most recent composition, Fly (Little Dragon), premiered at our spring concert,” Fox said. “Believe it or not, he only spent four weeks composing that piece.”
However, Workman’s instrument of choice for the marching, pep, and concert bands is the trumpet. At the conclusion of the concert on Saturday, Fox presented the John Philip Sousa award to Workman.
“John Philip Sousa is one of the most notable, prolific American composers and conductors in the history of concert band,” said Fox. “The award has been around since 1955 and is awarded to the top student in each school’s high school band.
“It recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication to the band program,” she continued. “There also is a national registry in which the band director can upload the names of students who won the award on a yearly basis.”
Workman is honored to become a part of the national registry of John Philip Sousa award recipients.
“I could not be more honored to have received the John Philip Sousa award,” he said. “ I remember watching several other exceptional band members receive the award in past years and wondering exactly what it took to receive such a high honor. It was not until I received the award myself when I realized what it takes: a true, unwavering passion and love for music and musicianship, as well as a drive for becoming a greater musician each and every day.”
Workman’s dedication to the craft has impressed Fox since she accepted the position as director three years ago.
“Even as a sophomore, Gabe has always been one of the strongest musicians in the band,” said Fox. “Throughout the years, he has put a tremendous amount of effort into learning new skills and techniques on the trumpet by regularly practicing throughout the school day and staying after school to get extra help.”
“He auditioned for All-District Band on the trumpet numerous times and even made principal trumpet in the band his sophomore year,” said Fox of Workman’s accomplishments. “This year, he made it into All District Band and to the second round of auditions for All-State, which was an impressive accomplishment.”
Talent, dedication, and skill are necessary traits for any John Philip Sousa award winner.
“Another amazing attribute is that Gabe has achieved so much as a musician, but hasn’t ever had private lessons, which most students of his caliber have had at some point,” said Fox. “In addition to being an incredible trumpetist, he is a talented self-taught pianist and composer, as heard at the concert.”
These are all characteristics that Fox hopes Workman will continue to emulate for those climbing the ranks in the middle and high school bands.
“I hope that Gabe will return to Dawson Springs and help my high school trumpet section and some of my younger students advance as he did on the trumpet,” she said. “Many of my young students idolize him and I know they would love to learn from him.”
“As an individual, I have always found music as the purest form of expression, and it is thanks to those who support me, those who motivate me — and most of all — those who never cease to inspire me,” Workman concluded.
