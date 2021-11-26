An early evening accident Tuesday in Caldwell County claimed the life of a Dawson Springs teenager, and left two hospitalized.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police Post 2, a three-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 6:27 p.m. nine miles south of Princeton on KY 91.
The accident investigation shows that Landon Pace, 18, of Dawson Springs was driving westbound on KY 674 when for unknown reasons entered the path of a vehicle being driven by Michael Lipson, 31, of Princeton at the intersection of KY 672 and KY 91.
Lipson’s vehicle collided with Pace’s on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the parking lot of a Dollar General store. Pace’s vehicle then struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
Pace and Lipson were both transported by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville.
A passenger in Pace’s vehicle, Logan McKnight, 18, of Dawson Springs was life flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Another passenger in Pace’s vehicle, an unnamed 16-year-old, was life flighted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
The KSP’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.
There has been no official word on the condition of the three survivors.
Pace and McKnight, both 2021 graduates of Dawson Springs High School, led their Panther basketball program in scoring during their senior year. Pace put up 349 points, while McKnight accounted for 170.
“We are deeply saddened here at Panther Nation,” said Panther head coach Mickey Blue. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this unfortunate accident . We ask that the surrounding communities lift up these families and our community in prayer.”
Dawson Springs High School was contacted for comment, but an administrator said they would release a statement at a later time.
A prayer vigil was held on Wednesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
