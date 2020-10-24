“I feel like it’s time to try it,” said Dawson Springs Board of Education Vice-Chairperson Tracy Overby when asked by Superintendent Leonard Whalen if she thought school should resume in-person on Monday Oct. 26 utilizing the hybrid schedule.
“I’m with Tracy — I think it’s time to try it,” said Board member Lindsey Morgan. “I think it’s necessary, and if anyone is up to the challenge, it’s definitely us.”
“I think as long as you all still try to do the masks and social distancing, I think you’ll be okay — because other schools have tried it and have had some hiccups here and there, but I think they’ve done pretty well with it,” Board member Wes Ausenbaugh responded.
“I’m on board,” echoed Board member Kent Dillingham. “Mrs. Allen agreed that she felt good about giving it a try to see what played out and doing the best we could with it,” said Whalen. Board Chairperson Vicki Allen was absent from Monday evening’s virtual meeting.
Students enrolled in Dawson Springs Independent Schools will return to the brick-and-mortar campus on Eli Street on Monday utilizing the purple and gold hybrid model.
Students in the purple grouping of students will attend in-person classes each Monday and Tuesday and will be learning using the virtual format every Wednesday through Friday.
Pupils in the gold group will learn virtual from home every Monday through Wednesday and will attend in-person sessions each Thursday and Friday.
In her report to the Board, elementary school Principal Jennifer Ward discussed online instruction. “Students who were listed as not having Internet access at home have been contacted to come get their Wi-Fi hotspots,” Ward said. “This is part of the state department’s ‘Last Mile Internet Program.’ ”
Jr./Sr. High School Principal Todd Marshall had earned some bragging rights and explained those in his report to the Board. “Dawson Springs set a record for the ACT this past year with a score of 20.95,” said Marshall. “The average composite ACT score for Kentucky seniors in both public and private schools fell three-tenths of a point, from 19.8 in the 2018-19 school year to 19.5 in 2019-20.”
Marshall also provided details on the soft opening that the school district held Oct. 5-6. “The soft opening went well with over 60 students attending each day,” Marshall said. Just before fall break, the purple and gold groups attended school in-person for the first time for the 2020-21 school year. The soft opening was optional.
