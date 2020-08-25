Douglas D. (Doug) Manasco, 81, of Madisonville, died at 4:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. A native of Christian County, he was born on Nov. 9, 1938, the son of the late Daniel H. Manasco and Thelma Mayton Manasco
He was a member of the first graduating class of Christian County High School and a member of Crofton Christian Church. A lifelong athlete and avid UK basketball fan, Doug played basketball, baseball and ran track, holding the Kentucky state track meet record for the mile run for several years. He later became an avid golfer. He passed on his love of sports by helping establish a girls’ softball league and Little League baseball in Beaver Dam. He retired from Peabody Coal Company after 37 years and was a 60-year member of the UMWA. He was also a skilled carpenter who enjoyed building furniture in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Daniel Benton, William Harvey, Wesley Eugene, Raymond Lee, Paul Howard and two who died in infancy; and four sisters, Ollie Rosella Baldwin, Nettie Louise Renshaw, Mary Elizabeth Manasco, and Thelma Marie Wade.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, M. Jane (Janie) Satterfield Manasco, of Madisonville; his daughters, Kim (Marcel Whitfield) Manasco of Madisonville, and Jenny Manasco of Tucker, Georgia; his brothers, James Oscar Manasco of Madisonville, Estil Norman Manasco, of Dawson Springs, Everett Earl Manasco, of Summerfield, Illinois, and Charles Kenneth Manasco, of Oklahoma; his sister, Betty Laverne Jackson, of Trigg County; and his grandchildren, Ethan Lowery, of Tucker, Georgia, and Katherine Lowery of Lexington.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Crofton Christian Church Memorial Fund.
Services will be private with the Rev. Rick Loader officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
