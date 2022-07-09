OVL Standings
North
TEAM W-L
1. Henderson Flash 22-6
2. Dubois Bombers 16-12
3. Madisonville Miners 15-14
4. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions 11-17
5. Owensboro RiverDawgs 9-20
6. Louisville Jockeys 7-21
South
TEAM W-L
1. Full Count Rhythm 2-9
2. Franklin Duelers 18-11
3. Fulton Railroaders 15-14
4. Hoptown Hoppers 14-15
5. Paducah Chiefs 10-19
