NEW CASTLE, Ky. — Trimble County trailed for the first 26 minutes of its 31st District Tournament semifinal matchup with Eminence on Wednesday but the Raiders never panicked and instead trusted their game plan while waiting for their moment to strike.
That patience paid off in droves for the No. 3 seed Raiders, who took their first lead of the game on a Shelby Wilcoxson basket with 5:15 to play and pushed ahead for good a minute later on two free throws by Addison Edmondson before pulling away to a 47-37 win over the second-seeded Warriors at Henry County High School.
The victory sends Trimble County to the District Championship — and by extension the Eighth Region Tournament — for the first time since 2017 at the expense of a young and upcoming program the Raiders had lost to twice earlier in the season.
“I’m proud of all of them. They all knew the game plan, every single one of them and they executed,” Trimble coach Kerrie Stewart said.
Trimble County’s plan was simple in design but not necessarily in execution. Wanting to stay ahead of the athletic Warriors, the Raiders’ plan was to keep Eminence away from the rim and turn the Warriors into a jump-shooting team.
Defensively, the plan worked. Eminence (19-5) had trouble scoring all night, scratching out points here and there as the Raiders packed the lane and challenged every drive to the basket.
The problem for Trimble was on the other end. With senior star Wilcoxson locked in a box-and-one battle with Eminence, the Raiders found scoring points difficult and taking care of the ball even harder.
But Trimble (13-11) had an ace up its sleeve and while it took three quarters to truly pay off, the Raiders began laying the groundwork early. Rather than working the ball around to find the perfect shot, Trimble began to aggressively attack the basket.
Although the athletic Warriors were able to stay with Trimble, the Raiders’ size began to dominate the game and Eminence quickly found itself in foul trouble. Eminence led 10-5 after the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime, but had two starters saddled with three fouls before the second quarter expired.
“We knew that if we took it right to the basket we would either get the bucket or we would get fouled,” Stewart said.
And that’s exactly what the Raiders did. After falling behind 28-22 early in the third, Trimble began chipping away into the lead, pulling to within one (30-29) on a Payton Butters’ 3-pointer late in the quarter. Along the way, Eminence star freshman Jada Hughes picked up her fourth foul.
Eminence retained its lead throughout the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, but Trimble’s relentless drives to the basket took their toll. Edmondson two free throws with 4:25 to go put the Raiders on top 37-36 and Wilcoxson followed with a basket at the 3:57 mark to put Trimble ahead 39-37.
Senior Camille Scott — the only player on the Eminence roster not a freshman or middle schooler — stopped the mini-run with a free throw to get the Warriors to within two but after that, Eminence collapsed. Trimble didn’t score another point from the floor but instead powered its way to the free-throw line to hit 8-of-12 over the final 3:05 to pull away, take control and eventually win the game by 10.
While Stewart said it was understandable to think that a young team like Eminence might collapse under that kind of late-game pressure, she saw no evidence of that in the regular season.
“We had an eight-point lead late on them and they came back to beat us the first time. The second time we had a late lead and they won in overtime,” Stewart said. “They have shown before that they are capable in those situations.”
Wilcoxson broke free of the chaser often enough to score 21 points to lead all scorers, getting nine of those at the foul line.
No other Raider reached double figures but sophomore Emma Ginn scored eight points while keeping the team in the game in the first half and Edmondson and Butters, both freshmen, had seven points each.
“I have been as pleased with Payton Butters as I have been with anybody all year long. She comes in and gives us a spark and gives us a spurt,” Stewart said. “Emma Ginn is probably our most consistent player in so many ways. She does a lot of the dirty work and probably doesn’t get a lot of the kudos that she’s deserves. She’s just so solid. She knows where she needs to be, where everybody else needs to be and what to do.”
Seventh-grader Ashlinn James scored 12 points to lead Eminence while Hughes scored 10 and Scott finished with eight.
Trimble will now head to the championship game tonight where it will square off against No. 1 seed Owen County, which rolled over Henry County 72-39 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
The Rebels, just 14-9 overall, are 7-0 against 31st District teams this season and have won those games by an average of 32 points per game.
Owen beat Trimble 58-26 on Jan. 26 in the only meeting between the two teams this season.
