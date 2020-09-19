Mrs. Faye LaRue Morris Long (“Boozie”), 88, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a brief unexpected illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Courtney Long; sister Peggy Morris Nance; and parents Sara Elizabeth and Earl Eugene Morris. She is survived by two sons, Terry Neil Long (wife Pat) of Huntsville, Alabama, and Treg Morris Long (wife Tricia) of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is also survived by niece Quin Isaac (husband Trent) of Evansville, Indiana, and nephews Fred Nance (wife Rhony) and Kevin Nance of Evansville, Indiana.
She was a native of Hopkins County and a 1950 graduate of Madisonville High School. She married Ted in 1954. She and Ted enjoyed living in several coastal cities during his Air Force service and also in Lexington while Ted was obtaining his engineering degree at the University of Kentucky. They returned home to Madisonville in 1960, and she lived in the same home they bought a year later for almost 60 years. While her sons were growing-up, Faye was very active in the local PTAs and the Youth Center, where she was part of the Blonde-Brownie Brigade. Finding her 1963 Cub Scout den mother card still in her wallet brought a smile during this sad time. After her sons left home, she was employed at State Farm (Cheek) Insurance and was fond of working with who she considered extended family. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Kentucky Homemakers Extension Club, both of which she hosted many times at her home.
Faye loved a sun-and-water lifestyle, either at home by her backyard pool (hand-built by husband Ted and sons in the 60s) or at the beach. She would spend several fall and winter months each year at Panama City Beach, Florida, where she made many lifelong friends. Most of all, she loved the family gatherings she hosted without fail four to six times a year. Even though in later years she suffered from failing eyesight and painful spinal degeneration, she always maintained a positive indomitable attitude. Labor Day 2020, just a few days before she passed way, saw the pool still sparkling and her once again actively hosting family, undoubtedly planning their next gathering.
No services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers or donations, Faye would like you to respect and treat others as she always did throughout life.
Sympathy wishes may be expressed at www.titzer
