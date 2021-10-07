The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has so many digital resources to offer, it is hard to fit them into one article!
Some of our most popular digital resources are our E-book lendors. HCMPL partners with both Kentucky Libraries Unbound (kyunbound.overdrive.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) to offer free e-books to its patrons. Both Kentucky Libraries Unbound and Hoopla carry a wide and diverse range of e-books, digital audiobooks, and comics / graphic novels for readers of all ages to enjoy. Hoopla also lets you borrow digital music, movies, and TV shows.
Want to read the latest John Grisham thriller or newest Debbie Macomber love story? Kentucky Libraries Unbound has them. Want to read the comics that inspired Marvel’s latest blockbuster superhero action film? Hoopla’s got you covered. Want to find a great audiobook that you can listen to in your car during a work commute or road trip? No problem!
Both E-book lenders are free to use and easy to get set up using your library card, and both offer apps for your smartphone or tablet. Any titles that you check out will return themselves automatically at the end of their lending period, so you never have to worry about overdues or late fees. That’s right — no fines! If you do not have Internet access at home, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library offers free public Wifi that you can use during the Library’s open hours, and almost all titles can be downloaded for offline reading / listening / watching. You can even add titles to a wishlist so that you can come back to them later.
Some other digital resources to check out are: Universal Class, Novelist, EbscoHost, ScholasticGO and AutoMate. We have over 40+ resources, right at your fingertips! For more information on our digital resources, check out our online resources tab on our Website, www.publiclibrary.org, or come into the library for some one on one help.
No matter what your digital preferences are, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has you covered. You can give the Library a call at 270-825-2680 (extension 1) or drop by in person for more information about borrowing e-books or about how to sign up for a library card.
