Owensboro Catholic, attempting to win its third consecutive 9th District Tournament championship this week at the Sportscenter, is hoping to be at full strength after illness infiltrated the team late in the regular season.
“We’re just trying to get well,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. “We’ve been hit by the flu bug, strep throat, whatever else is out there, and we’re just hoping to be healthy as a team when we step on the court.”
Catholic, the No. 1 seed, opens play against No. 4 seed Owensboro at 6 p.m. on Monday, followed by a 7:15 p.m. game between No. 2 seed Apollo and No. 3 seed Daviess County.
The Lady Aces, defending champions who have won six of the last seven district titles and were the 2019 All ‘A’ Classic small-school state champions, know what to expect in the postseason.
“Our tournament experience should help us,” Robertson said. “We’ve always got the bull’s-eye on our back and that’s amped up plus 10 in the postseason, but we’re used to this being the case.”
Catholic (20-10) is led by All-State candidate Hannah McKay, the 2019 Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year. The 6-foot senior forward averages team-highs of 19.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
“This season we’ve called on Hannah to do more things for us,” Robertson said, “and she’s been able to respond and adapt the right way.
“At the same time, we know the opposition will be keying on Hannah in the postseason, so we have to have some other girls step up and play with confidence in order to have the success we’re looking for.”
After McKay, senior guard Spencer Harvey averages 8.7 points and senior forward Isabella Henning is at 6.7 points per game
Owensboro, swept by the Lady Aces in the regular season, is paced by A’Lyrica Hughes, a seventh-grade guard averaging 9.5 points per game. Junior guard-forward Lyric Lawrence is at 6.8 points per game, and freshman forward Brooklyn Williams is the team’s leading rebounder (5.7 rpg).
The Lady Devils (5-24), who have a major upset of Apollo to their credit this season, enter tournament play on a 14-game losing skid.
“We know what we’re up against, but we have nothing to lose,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We just want to play hard, limit our mistakes, and try to be in it in the second half to give ourselves a shot.”
Catholic swept OHS in the regular season — winning 46-27 on Jan. 10 at the Sportscenter, before posting a 65-26 win on Feb. 14 at Owensboro.
Apollo (20-8) has evolved into a contender for not only the district championship, but the 3rd Region championship as well.
“As we head into postseason play, we really have to focus on ourselves more than anything else,” E-Gals coach Natalie Payne said. “There are fewer possessions in the postseason and that means you have to put a high value on each possession.
“To be competitive for championships, you have to do all the little things well.”
Junior guard Kassidy Daugherty leads Apollo at 15 points per game, and junior guard-forward Amber Dunn averages 10.5 points and a team-best 9.9 rebounds per outing. Junior power forward Zoe Floyd (8.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and sophomore point guard Amaya Curry (8.3 ppg) also have been consistent forces.
Daviess County (10-18) is paced by freshman guard Adylan Ayer (13 ppg, 5.1 rpg), junior forward Brooklyn Daugherty (11.3 ppg, 5.8 ppg) and sophomore guard Katie Mewes (9.8 ppg).
“We’re focused and locked in,” DCHS coach John Kirkpatrick said. “Apollo is a very good team, and we’ve got to hit shots to be in it.
“We need to take care of the ball and have a good plan of attack.”
In regular-season play, Apollo defeated DC 53-41 on Jan. 10 at Eagle Arena, and prevailed 59-38 on Feb. 14 at DCHS.
Catholic and Apollo, meanwhile, split during the regular season — the Lady Aces winning 50-48 on Dec. 13 at the Sportscenter, and the E-Gals posting a 72-59 victory on Jan. 17 at Eagle Arena.
- The three-team 10th District Tournament begins at 7 p.m. on Monday with host McLean County (16-11) meeting Ohio County (17-12) in an elimination game at Calhoun. The winner plays No. 1 seed Muhlenberg County (20-10) for the championship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
- In the four-team 11th District Tournament at Meade County, Monday’s semifinal doubleheader will feature Meade County (17-11) against Frederick Fraize (9-18) at 5:30 p.m. (CT), followed by Breckinridge County (19-9) versus Hancock County (15-15) at 7:15 p.m. Monday’s winners play for the championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
In the four-team 12th District Tournament at Grayson County, Monday’s semifinal doubleheader includes Edmonson County (18-10) against Whitesville Trinity (13-16) at 6 p.m., followed by Grayson County (19-11) versus Butler County (13-16) at 7:45. Monday’s winners play for the title at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
