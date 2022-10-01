In LaRue County, everything related to Abraham Lincoln is celebrated, including the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park Knob Creek Tavern.
It’s been one year since it opened and a celebration and ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Oct. 8 with multiple events planned.
There will be a bluegrass concert and annual Fall Night Sky Program leading up to the main event.
“Fall is the time when we bring in the harvest and express our gratitude for gifts given,” Catherine Bragaw, park superintendent, said in a news release. ”One of those gifts given by members of this community to the nation was the preservation of Lincoln’s Kentucky Boyhood Home at Knob Creek. On Oct. 8 we will celebrate the great Lincoln story and Kentucky’s opening chapters that sowed the seeds of his greatness.”
Events leading up to the anniversary celebration begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 with a bluegrass concert at the Knob Creek Tavern by One Lane Bridge.
They continue at 8 p.m. Friday with a Fall Night Sky Program at Knob Creek with Dr. Mark Pitts.
On Oct. 8, there is an entire day filled with activities beginning at 10 a.m. as the visitor’s center opens and continuing through the day. All events are free and open to the public.
- 10 a.m. Capture your memories of a place.
- 10 a.m. Art in the park
10:30 a.m. Flag raising ceremony
- 11 a.m. Grandpa Jones: country music and comic
- 11 a.m. The living farm
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Raptor Rehab
- of Kentucky
- 11:30 Fitness walk or run to Knob Creek Overlook.
- Noon The Natural World-The Flora and Fauna of Knob Creek Tour
- 12:20 p.m. An American Music Hall with One Lane Bridge.
- 1:30 p.m. Knob Creek Tavern Visitor Center ribbon cutting and first anniversary ceremony
- 2:30 p.m. An American Music Hall with One Lane Bridge.
- 3:30 p.m. Readings of change.
- 3:55 p.m. Farewell from President Lincoln.
- 4 p.m. Knob Creek unit closes.
“We are holding this event to give our community the chance to celebrate the fact that the Knob Creek Tavern has now been open for one year,” Stacy Humphreys, chief of interpretation and resource management, said. “Last year we had to scale back our opening celebration due to the COVID pandemic and fortunately we do not have to do this for 2022.”
Humphreys said the park staff hopes visitors come celebrate this milestone with them.
The tavern is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends during October.
For more information, Lincoln Birthplace NPS on Facebook or go to nps.gov/abli.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
