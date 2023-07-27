Town Crier
UPCOMING
• The Piney Grove Cemetery Committee will have its annual meeting Friday August 18th, 2023 at the cemetery. The meeting will start at noon. All interested parties are urged to attend.
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a “Donut Saturday” at 10 a.m. on July 29th at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Miliska M. Knauft, of the Historic Railpark & Train Museum in Bowling Green, “The History of the L & N Railroad”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
ONGOING
• There will be a free concert at West Dawson, located at 3420 Huddleston Loop Rd. Dawson Springs, KY the first Friday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. Each event with prayer, pledge of allegiance, open mic followed by a featured recording artist or group. Bluegrass, Country, Folk or Gospel something for everyone.
• The Dawson Springs Historic Preservation Commission meets the first Tuesday of each month at 4pm at the Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center. The July meeting has been cancelled due to the Fourth of July holiday. Questions may be directed to Peggy Furgerson at furgersonp@gmail.com.
• Young at Heart meets at the Madisonville First Baptist Church the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Use Noel Ave. entrance. Lunch is $7.00 followed by things going on in our area, a speaker or entertainment and day trips occasionally. For all ages. Come and join with us.
• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The fourteen partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. Together we can make a change!
• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.
• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.
• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.
To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.
