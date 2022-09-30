The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Jaime Danielle Lile, was charged, September 29, 2022, for following another vehicle too closely, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Gaylord L. Sanders, was charged, September 30, 2022, disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Brittany A. Leibenguth, was charged, September 29, 2022, for fraud use of the credit card of more than $1,000.
• Laura L. Felker, was charged, September 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Joseph Moore, was charged, September 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Brad A. Martin, was charged, September 29, 2022, assault in the fourth degree.
• Lucas H. Perkins, was charged, September 29, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and burglary in the second degree.
