Although high temperatures are still linger over Hopkins County, fall is just around the corner, which means its almost time for football.
For local fourth and fifth graders looking to suit up and hit the gridiron, or to pump up the crowd from the sidelines, this weekend is their chance to get signed up for the annual Rotary football season.
Madisonville Rotary Club Football and Rotary Cheer will be having sign-ups this Sunday, Aug. 14 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Browning Springs Middle School football stadium.
This is the only day that Rotary will be taking signups, so for any child wishing to participate, its important to mark Sunday down on your calendar.
The registration fee per child is $40. For more info contact madisonvillerotaryhcyfl@gmail.com.
