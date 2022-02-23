When Tennessee beat the University of Kentucky back on Feb. 15, it was considered a payback game for the Volunteers.
UK had beaten Tennessee 107-79 on Jan. 15 in Rupp Arena.
Now, No. 6 Kentucky gets its turn at a payback game when LSU visits Wednesday for a late 8 p.m. CT tipoff from Rupp Arena.
The first LSU matchup on Jan. 4 held all kinds of drama for UK, which lost 65-60 in Baton Rouge. That game started the flow of injuries that have been with UK since. Sahvir Wheeler was knocked out of the game on a legal screen by LSU. He’s had nagging shoulder/wrist injuries since the first LSU game.
TyTy Washington was also slowed and sidelined in that game with cramps. Washington later had an ankle injury against Florida that drastically limited him at Tennessee.
“Sahvir you know getting hurt with that screen, it kind of shook us that game, something we weren’t prepared for at the time,” said Keion Brooks on a Zoom call Tuesday from Lexington. “But, now you know, going into it, we’re going to be ready for anything that comes our way. We’ve seen a lot now, so we’ve got to be prepared to do whatever it takes to win.”
Wheeler and Washington didn’t play in the second game of the season sweep of Alabama, which UK finished with a 90-81 win last Saturday at Rupp Arena. UK is trying to get its two lead guards healthy for the postseason, and it still has plenty to navigate over the last four games of the regular season, starting with LSU.
The status of both Wheeler and Washington was unknown on Tuesday, when associate coach Orlando Antigua was speaking to media on a Zoom call.
UK put together a terrific plan to beat Alabama, and guards Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz were instrumental in getting that done.
“We have to give a lot of credit to Davion and Kellan for the way they handled and managed the game for us,” Antigua said. “It means we’ve got a really good, complete team. And we’ve been able to build a mentality of the next man up, understanding that throughout the season, you’re going to be faced with challenges, you’re going to be faced with obstacles, you’re going to deal with injuries. And all it means is that does give someone else an opportunity to step up and do what the team needs for us to try to win. The Alabama game was a great example of that.”
Grady scored 25 points, hitting 7-of-9 from 3-point range, to lead UK against Alabama. He and Mintz each played 39 minutes and did a masterful job of keeping UK’s offense going, and in the second half they helped set UK up defensively to cool off what was a hot-shooting Bama team.
UK showed its range once again by winning a game with 90 points, where it won at Alabama by a 66-55 score.
“So being able to have that range, and ability to score and defend and play multiple ways because of your versatility, it lends well for being able to have success in the season and in the postseason,” Antigua said.
LSU comes into Wednesday’s tilt having won three of its last four games. The Tigers have one of the nation’s best defenses, leading the nation with 11.3 steals per game, sixth nationally in turnovers forced with 18.2 per contest, and eighth nationally in field-goal percentage defense (38.2%).
Although he plays as a reserve in most games, Tari Eason leads LSU in scoring with a 16.9 average. Darius Days is next with 13.3 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder with 7.8 per game. Murray chips in 10.2 points per game, with Pinson and Eric Gaines each averaging more than nine points per game.
“A lot of steals, they’re very handsy,” Antigua said of how active LSU is on defense. “So it’s going to be key for us to make sure that we handle that pressure, the different kind of presses that they have, full, quarter court, three-quarter court, you know the zones. They throw a lot out there to try to get teams confused. We’re going to have to manage those and take care of the ball and value the ball, and you try to stay out of a lot of live ball turnovers is as much as we can.”
