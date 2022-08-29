Monday night in Mortons Gap it was Central vs. North in soccer again this time it was the boys turn. The Maroons came out on top with a 7-1 win to move to 6-4 and with the loss the Storm move to 2-4.
The rivalry continues just like it did back in the day before Hopkins County Central was built. Unfortunately South or West didn’t have soccer teams back then but after watching the match tonight one could only imagine they would of been played just like they where Monday night “Physical” right from the start.
North’s JJ Brown and Ivan Juarez lead the Maroons with two goals a piece and Isaac Massamore , Maverick Peyton and Eli Redpath each had one goal apiece. JJ Brown, Maverick Peyton, and Sam Dodds each had one assist each.
Maroons goalie Hunter Gamblin had three saves and gave up one goal. Goalie Adam Devine had one save for the night for the Maroons.
“We gave the ball away in dangerous areas, which they capitalized on. Credit to their offense — they’re quick and efficient,” said Central Coach Hagerman.
Central had one goal for the game but was ruled a “own goal” and Storm goalie Trevor Weldon had a solid performance with 18 saves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.