If you want to start a debate in athletic circles, ask whether or not dance and cheer should be considered as athletic teams. I stand on the side that dance and cheer are indeed athletics. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) has also generally agreed with me referring to them as a sanctioned activity.
I have a personal bias in favor of cheerleaders. When I played high school sports in the 1970s, it was very unfortunate that many of what we would refer to today as female athletes were not afforded opportunities to participate in sports.
I saw firsthand that many of my female colleagues who were cheerleaders were tremendous athletes. This has continued on today, and the athleticism that today’s high school cheerleaders have is nothing short of amazing. Many of them are quite accomplished gymnasts in their own right.
A group that is finally getting some overdue recognition is the 2008-2009 Madisonville North Hopkins High School cheerleading squad. This group will be the first cheerleading squad ever to be inducted into the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame.
Unfortunately for cheerleading, it is like many other high school sports. The athletes compete in front of very small crowds oftentimes only family members. Basketball and football are sports we remember, because we as spectators often go to watch them. Very few of us have ever been to an archery competition, golf meet, tennis match, or cheerleading competition.
This group of 2008-2009 Maroon cheerleaders had many accomplishments. They were the Region 2 KAPOS Small Varsity Champs. They also went on to win the KAPOS Small Varsity State Championship. On the national scene, they earned third place in the Small Varsity Division II of the National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC).
It is always hard to pinpoint particular athletes on any team. On a football team, you may remember the running back or the quarterback but often forget the people in the trenches doing the blocking or making tackles. The same is true for cheerleading. However, several cheerleaders, who will be a part of this Hall of Fame induction, went on to participate in cheer at the collegiate level or coach.
Chelsey Johnson Hawks, who was also a regional dive champion, went on to cheer for the University of Kentucky from 2009-10.
Jeni Laffoon Compton served as an assistant coach at Stuart Pepper Middle School from 2016-19 and has served as the head coach since then.
Jayde Johnson Campbell was the head coach at James Madison Middle School from 2013-14, before returning to her alma mater as an assistant coach from 2014-18.
Jamie Rickard Kerperien, the current Maroon head cheer coach, was also a part of this historic Hall of Fame team. She served as the assistant cheer coach at Madisonville North Hopkins from 2013-15. She then went on to become the head coach for the Maroons from 2015-18. After taking a year off, Jamie returned as head coach. From 2019 to the present, she has been a KAPOS — KHSAA Competitive Cheer Judge. Like officials in football and basketball, you often see former cheerleaders serving in officiating or judging duties.
Valerie Lynn Epperson was assistant coach at Madisonville North Hopkins from 2015-18 before serving as head coach from 2018-19. She is currently assistant cheer coach at James Madison Middle School, where she has served since 2020.
Taylor Cobb Goodman was assistant coach at Madisonville North Hopkins from 2018-19 and was the head coach at James Madison Middle School from 2015-18. After a short break, she returned as head cheer coach in 2020.
Katelyn Riggs Lester was assistant coach at James Madison Middle School from 2016-18. She later served as assistant coach at Madisonville North Hopkins from 2018-22.
Like any great team, this group of Maroon cheerleading team was blessed by having great coaches.
Sarah Ray was head coach of the 2008-2009 Maroon cheer team. She got her start as assistant and then head cheer coach at Hopkins County Central High School from 2003-06. She was assistant coach at Madisonville North Hopkins 2007-08, taking over as head cheer coach in the 2008-2009 school year. Sarah was head coach for the Maroons until the end of the 2014-2015 school year. Upon moving to Muhlenberg County, she served as head cheer coach of the Mustangs from 2016-2021. After coaching, Ray has been a consultant to other cheerleading squads. In addition, she has continued to judge regional, state, and national competitions.
Kristin Oliver Bearden, a former Maroon cheerleader herself, was assistant coach for this Hall of Fame team. She served from 2008-11 and again from 2013-14. Bearden has also been a competitive cheer judge since 2007--judging on the regional, state, and national levels. In addition, Kristin has been the Region 2 KAPOS representative since 2020.
Members of the team include: Jamie Rickard Kerperien, Tiffany Burden Spurr, Chelsey Johnson Hawks, Railey Cardwell Higginson, Hillary Peyton Lamb, Jeni Laffoon Compton, Jayde Johnson Campbell, Valerie Lynn Epperson, Carly Atkins DeMuth, Katelyn Riggs Lester, Kinzie Gillespie Bennett, Melia Rowland Thompson, and Taylor Cobb Goodman.
This historic cheerleading squad will be honored and inducted into the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame on Friday evening, August 25, 2023. There will be a ceremony prior to the Maroon football game against Caldwell County, and the team will be recognized at half time of the game.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.