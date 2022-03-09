Tim Quinn, a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) with Rudd Insurance in Madisonville was recently honored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors for having maintained his CIC designation for ten consecutive years.
The CIC program is a nationally recognized professional designation used within the insurance industry to designate agents, brokers and adjusters who have completed specific training in their field. In order to enroll in the program, an individual must be a licensed agent, broker, adjuster, or solicitor; have at least two years of full-time experience in the insurance industry or as a risk management practitioner, or have served as a full-time insurance faculty member at an accredited college or university.
“Your clients, associates and the insurance profession as a whole benefit from such leadership and a strong commitment to continuing education,” stated William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.