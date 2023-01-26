Thursday night Hopkins County Central hosted the Webster County Trojans but fell short of the win, losing 68-60.
The Storm grabbed the lead to start the game on a short jumper by freshman Davonyae Butcher. Webster County failed to score on their opening drive and Centrals Drake Skeen quickly got it down the court to make it 4-0 for the Storm. The Trojans rallied and found their offense, going on to take a 21-15 lead into the second quarter.
Centrals defense struggled in the second allowing Webster to stretch their lead to 16 and headed to the locker room with a 42-26 lead.
To start the second half the Storm went on a 9-0 run to cut the Trojans lead to seven with five minutes to go in the third. The Trojans managed to add 11 points in the quarter and had the advantage by 10 going into the final stretch with a 10 point lead 53-43.
The Storm battled back in the fourth quarter to get within six with less then 30 seconds left on the clock but the Trojans nailed some key free throws towards the end of the game to take a 68-60 win.
Trevahn Jones led the Storm with 16 points. Trevor Weldon finished with 14, Freshman Davonyae Butcher had 12 , Drake Skeen and Namari Hall had eight points in the game, and Cohl Hoard had two points.
With the lose the Storm dropped to 10-9 on the season, 6-4 in the region.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.