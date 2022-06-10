The Paducah Chiefs rallied in their final at bat Wednesday night to steal one from the Madisonville Miners, claiming a 2-1 victory, their first of the season.
Madisonville took the lead in the third inning when Evan Liddie drove in Kareh Valentin with an RBI single to left. That lead would last four the next four and a half innings.
Pitcher Jake O’Connell started the game for the Miners where he surrendered zero runs and just one hit over six and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.
The Miners held the Chiefs to zero runs until the the bottom of the eighth, when Paducah rallied to add two runs to steal the lead. They held Madisonville scoreless in the top of the 9th to win the game .
Will Kiesel took the lose for the Miners after he surrendered two runs on two hits over one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking one.
With the loss, the Miners drop to 2-4 on the season.
