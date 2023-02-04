Inspired by the sale of the community’s old post office, Paul Fourshee, Karen Clement and Ann Taylor decided to see if anyone was interested in forming an arts organization.
The three had talked about it for a long time.
They invited people to a meeting to talk about the possibilities, expecting to see maybe 25.
It was Feb. 24, 1998, and it had snowed.
Yet despite the weather, 50 people came to discuss an arts organization in the community.
“We agreed to meet again on April 7 and create an organization,” says Fourshee of the Cadiz Community Arts Center that would become the umbrella organization for the Janice Mason Art Museum and its other enterprises.
The arts center and the museum are celebrating a quarter-century of influence in the community and surrounding region this year.
A host of events scheduled throughout the year will reflect the milestone, from the museum’s monthly Make n’ Mingle classes to its iconic Chocolate Affair, a popular event that features homemade chocolates and candies.
“We’re really looking forward to having people come and check out what we have this year,” said museum Executive Director Joan Demers.
The director described the museum as a real gem for Cadiz; it was one of the things that attracted her when she moved to the community and is a boon for local and regional artists and others across the state and elsewhere, she said.
Fourshee notes that organizers originally were thinking of local exhibits when they opened the museum, but he said the facility through the years has picked up international exhibits.
“We anticipate that as we gather the history and experience, that we can pick up more national and international exhibits,” said Fourshee, who along with Clement and Taylor, serves on the museum’s board of directors.
Fourshee observes that the museum has broadened opportunities for children and adults.
Local youth can display their own work at the facility and see what other students are doing, according to Fourshee, who notes that one objective for the museum is to have every student in the facility at least once a year.
He added that the local museum offers summer art classes for children and teenagers.
Classes for adults are available year-round through the museum’s education department.
The museum also provides opportunities for theater via the arts center’s Southern Kentucky Independent Theater, its volunteer community theater that produces one or two plays a year.
Fourshee said supporters envision other things for the museum in the future, including building a theater when those funds become available.
An architect has already been hired, and a design has been created to show what that new facility, a performing arts center, will look like.
The rendering for the planned performing arts center can be found under the “future expansion” tab on the web site for the museum at jmam.org.
Fourshee notes that the arts center’s board members occasionally encounter people who aren’t familiar with the local arts museum, and he said they’re surprised with what it offers.
The museum, he noted, is an additional attraction for tourists to the community as well as for families who are visiting the area.
“We try to do something to interest everyone,” said Fourshee, who believes it creates a significant opportunity for the community and the region to have a quality art experience without having to travel a great distance.
When the arts center was formed more than two decades ago, supporters did quite a bit of renovations to the old post office on Main Street, repairing some walls and adding others to hang things on and to enclose the gift shop.
The new art museum was named for Janice Mason, a Florida resident who was raised in Cadiz and who with then-husband David Mason, made a substantial donation to the building.
The couple had been involved in arts organizations in Florida and read in the paper about local efforts to form an arts group, Fourshee said of the Masons’ contribution.
In more recent years, additional improvements have been made, including adding an accessibility ramp to the side of the building and replacing four smaller restrooms with two larger restrooms that are handicap accessible.
Last year saw a kitchen, an upgrade that will facilitate receptions the museum hosts.
The local arts museum is a membership-funded museum, with different levels of membership available, and it also receives a yearly grant from the Kentucky Arts Council.
Members receive discounts for the facility’s gift shop and for classes offered at the museum.
With their Janice Mason membership card in hand, they may visit other museums at no cost, and they are notified first of local museum events like Dining With the Dearly Departed, the cemetery re-enactment that emphasizes local history and people.
For the first time, this year’s Chocolate Affair, returning after a three-hiatus, will be at the museum in recognition of the 25th anniversary.
The event has three offerings on Feb. 11, including at 4 p.m., at 5 p.m. and at 6 p.m.
The chocolates are being made by board members and the museum’s patrons, and Fourshee notes that there will be a huge amount of the chocolate candies at the popular event.
With the facility’s recent upgrades, Demers predicts a bright future for Janice Mason.
“I see nothing but good things,” the executive director says of the Cadiz art museum.
For more information about the museum or any of its events, call 270-522-9056 or send an email to jmam.skit@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.