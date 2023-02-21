Public forum on community gun violence
When: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rosenwald-Smith Center at 208 N Kentucky Ave
Who: Sponsored by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, everyone is invited
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 76F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 2:24 am
When: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rosenwald-Smith Center at 208 N Kentucky Ave
Who: Sponsored by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, everyone is invited
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.