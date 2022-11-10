Friday the North Hopkins Maroons will travel to Bowling Green to face the Warren East Raiders in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament.
Last Friday Madisonville advanced after sending Warren Central packing 39-12.
The Raiders come into the game at a perfect 11-0 and set at the fourth spot in the Class 4A rankings.
Looking at their season and last week’s game against Hopkins County Central, they rely heavy on there run game, so the Maroon defense will have their hands full.
“We all know they’re an 11-0 team, so our boys know we have to go and fight hard” said Coach Chris Price “Last week we used some guys on both sides of the ball and seen improvement so we will definitely explore it again in our key matchups”.
Madisonville has multiple options in there run game with Lajuan McAdoo and Markezz Hightower. Add Lane Bowles and Tremaine Lovan to the mix and the Maroons could move the ball right up the field and just maybe send a shockwave through the rest of the tournament.
