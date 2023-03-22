Madisonville-North Hopkins continues to struggle this season, losing two games this week to drop to 0-7 on the season.
In the first game of the week the Maroons traveled to Henderson County and despite a good effort, were ten-run ruled in a five inning contest.
Madisonville 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Henderson 6 3 0 1 — 10
The Maroons were were held hitless in the contest, with Aidan Arp collecting a walk to be the only Madisonville player to get on base.
Maroon Evan Lear took the loss for the Maroons giving up six runs on three hits in one-third innings. Arp and Aaron Hogart each spent time on the mound.
The Maroons had a total of 5 errors in the game.
Despite the rain, on Tuesday the Maroons headed to Owensboro to face Apollo High School, where they fell 6-1 to the Eagles.
Madisonville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Apollo 1 2 0 1 2 0 — 6
Eric Farmer threw the complete game for the Maroons.
The Eagles put up one run in the first to take a 1-0 lead. Scoring two more in the second, one in the fourth and a pair in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead.
Madisonville did find some life in the fifth inning. Xzavier Martin drew a walk to start things off. Evan Lear hit a single to advance Martin to third. Brice Vaughn then hit a ground ball to first base to score Martin from third to make it 6-1. That was as far as they were able to get before the Eagles got out of the inning.
Eric Farmer took the loss for the Maroons he went six innings , allowed six runs on seven hits. As a team the Maroons had three errors in the game.
Tanner Bess, Evan Lear and Evan Wilson each had a hit in the contest. Bryce Vaughn was scored with an RBI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.