BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 82, Rose Hill Christian 44
Bethlehem 72, Thomas Nelson 68
Bowling Green 74, Elizabethtown 47
Bracken Co. 72, Nicholas Co. 49
Central — Wise, Va. 71, Jenkins 42
Ev. Bosse, Ind. 77, Owensboro Catholic 43
Harrison Co. 59, Scott Co. 56
Lou. Ballard 89, Lou. Waggener 47
Mason Co. 96, Bourbon Co. 78
Metcalfe Co. 69, Cumberland Co. 59
St. Mary 59, Fort Campbell 21
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethlehem 72, Thomas Nelson 68
Boyd Co. 66, Fairview 20
Elliott Co. 55, Fleming Co. 32
Greenwood 56, Russell Co. 48
Knox Central 59, Madison Central 43
Metcalfe Co. 52, Cumberland Co. 50
Ryle 58, Conner 38
St. Henry 47, Williamstown 28
