BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 82, Rose Hill Christian 44

Bethlehem 72, Thomas Nelson 68

Bowling Green 74, Elizabethtown 47

Bracken Co. 72, Nicholas Co. 49

Central — Wise, Va. 71, Jenkins 42

Ev. Bosse, Ind. 77, Owensboro Catholic 43

Harrison Co. 59, Scott Co. 56

Lou. Ballard 89, Lou. Waggener 47

Mason Co. 96, Bourbon Co. 78

Metcalfe Co. 69, Cumberland Co. 59

St. Mary 59, Fort Campbell 21

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethlehem 72, Thomas Nelson 68

Boyd Co. 66, Fairview 20

Elliott Co. 55, Fleming Co. 32

Greenwood 56, Russell Co. 48

Knox Central 59, Madison Central 43

Metcalfe Co. 52, Cumberland Co. 50

Ryle 58, Conner 38

St. Henry 47, Williamstown 28

