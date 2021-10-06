With the approximately $42 million needed for the new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport secured, fundraising efforts going forward could focus on developing additional air service, officials said.
Earlier this summer, the airport authority board cleared a path for a community fundraising effort to be undertaken by the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, a 501(3) organization, by approving a $170,000 loan.
The loan is in the form of a promissory note to Barkley Blue Sky Alliance to further engage CCS, a professional fundraising company, for 120 days to formally launch an effort to raise approximately $3.5 million over a 12-18 month period.
While Barkley Blue Sky Alliance has not officially executed the loan, it is expected to do so once a chairperson to head up the fundraising campaign is selected.
“I think they want to get certain things in order before they proceed with the fundraising effort,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director. “They want to make sure all the ducks are in a row, get a campaign chair in place, before spending any money.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray, a member of Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, spoke of the importance of finding the right individual within the community to lead the fundraising, when he addressed the airport board Aug. 23 prior to its vote to approve the loan.
Bray said he and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer are working together to find a campaign chairperson, “someone who would give it energy and represent us well in the community.”
Rouleau said the $42 million for the airport terminal has been secured, through a combination of federal funding ($29 million), state of Kentucky funding ($5 million) and local funding ($3 million apiece from the city of Paducah and McCracken County).
A groundbreaking for the new terminal is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 10.
Back in June, CCS representatives presented their findings of a fundraising-related feasibility study, which included 13 recommendations for moving the project forward.
Expanding air service has been an ongoing discussion topic for the airport board.
In addition, some of the potential donors that were identified in the CCS study indicated they felt funding a terminal was more of a government responsibility than for community donors, Rouleau said, regarding the pivot to air service development.
“I think this board has manifested a desire to do everything in our power to expand air service out of Barkley Regional Airport,” said Jay Matheny, board chairman, back in April.
He also noted at the time “people in the community have expressed a desire to expand air service. It’s something to be optimistic about. We’re hopeful that we can do this and that this new terminal project can hopefully be a springboard for it.”
Currently, Utah-based SkyWest Airlines, flying under the United Express banner, provides daily jet service from Paducah to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as part of the U.S. Transportation Department’s Essential Air Service program.
In that program, the government subsidizes airlines to provide service to smaller communities which would otherwise operate at a loss.
While the Essential Air Service program requires an airport to be served by only one carrier, Barkley Regional could still enhance its service, Rouleau said.
“Let’s say we attract another carrier to operate seasonally to a southern destination. Yes, we can enhance air service and still keep EAS. We just have to be careful not to negatively impact our Essential Air Service,” he said.
“Hopefully, some day we’ll be able to mature and grow our air service out of here to a point where we no longer need Essential Air Service.”
