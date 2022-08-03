Ray Woodson Townsend of Dixon, KY passed away on July 15, 2022, at home in Mount Juliet, TN with his family by his side. Ray was a heavy industry equipment engineer who designed the power systems and commissioned the construction of what was then the world’s largest machines. He was regional manager of General Electric for the U.S. for many years and his work took him across the United States and to Europe. His impact in Dixon and Webster County was extensive. He served as mayor of Dixon and established sports leagues within the community for which he served as president and coach. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Louie B. Nunn in 1970 and commissioned as a member of the Coal Severance Economic Aid Board by Governor Julian M. Carroll in 1978.
Ray was a master model ship builder and would welcome home-schooled kids to teach them about the history of the ships he built. He had a great sense of humor and loved to travel, read history, and visit historic locations. He was a member of the Dixon Fairview Church of Christ and the Central Pike Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his father Marlin Huston Townsend, his mother Lucile Whitledge Townsend, and sister Bethel Marliene Moody, also residents of Dixon. Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years Sandra Faye Townsend from Dixon, his daughter Terri Lynn Bedingfield (Diamondhead, MS), his sons Zachary Ray Townsend (Dallas, TX) and Jeffrey Marlin Townsend (Edwards, CO), one niece and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Brother Jerry Sawyer will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dixon, KY. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday July 21 and from 8 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 22. Masks due to COVID are appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
