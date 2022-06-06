This past weekend Former Hopkins County Central standout Marcus Eaves played in the Jr. Kentucky/Indiana All-Star basketball game. He played a little over 16 minutes in the game, scoring 11 points with two assist.
Kentucky’s Junior All-Stars would lose the game by 10 with a final score of 112-102.
Eaves said his takeaway from the All-Star Game was simple.
“You have to work hard and stay on your game or you will get passed quickly and left behind,” he said.
The All-Star game marks Eaves’ first official outing on the basketball court since transferring from Hopkins County Central to Madisonville-North Hopkins at the end of basketball season. As a junior, he led the Storm with 729 points, averaging 26 PPG. That made Eaves the 12th highest scorer in the state of Kentucky last season.
Eaves said he is looking forward to the upcoming season and feels he has a great coaching staff at North and great teammates to push him everyday to become better.
