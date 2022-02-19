The University of Kentucky isn’t going to mess with its players’ getting healthy from injuries for the sake of a seed spot in the NCAA Tournament.
UK coach John Calipari made that clear in a Zoom meeting with media Friday before the No. 4 Wildcats host No. 25 Alabama on Saturday at noon in Rupp Arena.
Saturday will be the second meeting between the Cats and the Tide in the last two weeks. Earlier this month, Kentucky won in Tuscaloosa 66-55 behind a strong defensive effort and a balanced offense that put five players in double figures. TyTy Washington led the Cats with 15 points.
Alabama is known as a team that shoots, and makes, a lot of three-pointers. However, the Tide hit just 3-of-30 against the Cats the first time around. That’s well under the Tide’s average of nine 3s made per contest, which is the best in the SEC.
“You better guard the 3, and even if you guard it, they may make them,” Calipari said of Alabama.
UK may be without Washington for this matchup, considering he was out of action by early in the second half at Tennessee on Tuesday. Washington had been injured against Florida a week ago.
Calipari estimated that UK could be down two or three players for the Alabama matchup.
“The first thing is it has to be about the players, if they need to sit they need to sit and then I’ll figure it out,” Calipari said. “It’s not resting them. It’s that they’re not capable of playing at 100%.”
Oscar Tshiebwe didn’t think the Wildcats would dwell on the 76-63 loss at Tennessee. The Wildcats really don’t have time to.
“We had a talk with the coaches and everybody. It is not a time to think about whatever happened,” Tshiebwe said. “It is time to come back. We had a good practice yesterday, we’re going to have a good practice today. Time to move on. We’ve just got to get better. It’s not going to be easy. It’s always going to get harder and harder.
“We stay positive, we trust in each other, we stay together and just getting ready for the battle (Saturday).”
Tshiebwe hasn’t been as effective defensively, or with trying to score over taller opponents inside. Calipari wants to see a change in attitude in those areas from the best rebounder in college basketball right now.
“You never got down in the stance, you never moved your feet, take pride in it,” Calipari said of Tshiebwe. “I want Oscar to start playing like he has something to prove, offense, defense, rebounding, running the floor, then sub yourself. I like that the best players on this team can be coached hard.”
Calipari is having to coach hard now to try and navigate UK through a rough stretch of games with a roster who has some key members trying to get healthy.
It’s all in preparation for March.
“What if we get in the NCAA Tournament, and there’s fouls called, or a kid turns an ankle, what do you say, it’s done?” Calipari asked. “It’s every kids’ responsibility to be ready for their opportunity. If they haven’t been doing what they’re supposed to in practice, then you get your chance to play, and you fail?”
Until the UK roster is fully healthy, that failure rate will need to be reduced significantly.
