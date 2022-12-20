Monday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced in the First United Holiday Classic beating North Hardin 65-60.
North Hardin controlled the tip to get things started and quickly drove to the basket for a layup. The Maroons answered back a few trips later thanks to Destin Cheirs grabbing a rebound for the put back to make it 2-2. Both teams traded the lead in the first quarter,but by the end of the half Madisonville’s Marcus Eaves had 16 points and the Maroons held a six point lead 35-29.
The second half of the game the Trojans of North Hardin battled back and took the lead by one with 20 seconds to go but fouled Marcus Eaves on the next trip and Madisonville took a one point lead going into the final stretch 49-48. Once again both teams battled all the way through the fourth quarter but the Maroons knocked down some key free throws and at the final buzzer Madisonville had the lead 65-60.
With the Win the Maroons advance in the Winners bracket of the tournament where they met Hopkinsville on Tuesday night after press time.
Marcus Eaves led Madisonville with 31 points hitting some key free throws for the Maroons down the stretch, Freshman DeAaron Watkins had 18 points, Danye Frazier finished with seven points going three of four from the stripe. Nyeem Peyton had two buckets for the Maroons, Montea Ratcliff added a crucial three in the fourth quarter, and Destin Cheirs had two points in the game.
