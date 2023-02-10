Thursday, Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons traveled down the road to Hopkins County Central and took home a surprisingly easy win at 94-44.
In a game that was hyped up most of the season quickly became a nightmare for Central after Monday night’s game resulted in 11 players receiving a one game suspension and another having to sit out two games.
The KHSAA said that Central did not have to impose all of the suspensions at once, so coach Michael Frailex decided to split the up over two games. Half missed Tuesday night’s game against Livingston Central, while the other half, including three starters, served their suspension on Thursday night against Madisonville.
The result sets up a rematch of Monday’s game in the opening round of the district tournament on Feb. 21.
In a packed house at Hopkins County Central the Maroons opened the first quarter jumping out to a 6-0 lead Central finally got there offense rolling after Storm Freshman Devonyae Butcher knocked down a deep triple to put the Storm on the board trailing 8-3. Centrals sharp shooting duo of Drake Skeen and Davonyae Butcher combined for five triples in the opening quarter to keep the game at arms reach. By the end of the first North Hopkins had a 23-17 lead.
In the second quarter the Maroons kept the pressure on Central’s Drake Skeen, holding him to just four points in the quarter. The Maroons took advantage and Madisonville’s Javion Martin led the Maroons with 16 points by halftime to take a 46-31 lead to the locker room.
In the second half things got worse for the Storm. In the third quarter, Madisonville held Central to only six points while blistering the Storm on offense by putting up 30 points to take a 76-37 lead into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter both teams let their bench play it out to the final buzzer. In one highlight of the fourth, Central sophomore Ny lan Peyton faced his older brother Maroon Senior Nyeem Peyton with the younger of the two getting the edge over his big brother 3-2. The Maroons took the win and sealed the number one seeding in the District tournament by a score of 94-44.
“ I got to give credit to Central in the first half, they stuck with us despite missing some of their key shooters” said Maroon Head Coach Jon Newton “Grabbing the number one spot for the district tournament means a lot , that’s when the real season starts in post season” added Coach Newton.
Javion Martin led the Maroons with 23 points and went three of three from the charity stripe. DeAaron Watikins finished with 14 and went four of five from the line. Lemontae Ratcliff had 13, Marcus Eaves finished with 11, Landen Smith had nine, Tre Carney had six, Lajuan McAdoo had five, Maverick Peyton finished with four. Antonio Gant, Nyeem Peyton, Destin Cheirs, and Danye Fraxier all finished with two points in the game. And Aaron Richardson had one point.
Drake Skeen led the Storm with 13 points, Davonyae Butcher had 10, Colh Hoard finished with five, Riley Dunlap and Kain Craig both had four, Ny lan Peyton had three, Jerimiah Groves and Michael McDainel both had two, and Braxton Browning had one point.
Madisonville will now face Dawson Springs at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the District Tournament hosted at Hopkins Central. The Storm will get a rematch against Caldwell County in the game that follows.
